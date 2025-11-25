Pauline Hanson's HISTORIC censure, Packer BLASTS Dictator Dan and Welcome to Country WORN OUT!

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando dissect the leftist meltdown after One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson’s bold burqa stunt in the Senate this week. Copping a seven-day suspension after a censure motion led by government Senate leader Penny Wong, Hanson showed once again why she’s never afraid to call out hypocrisy and the reactions from the usual suspects — Mehreen Faruqi, Fatima Payman, and others have been nothing short of comical.

For years, these same politicians have used Parliament as a stage for theatrical anti-Australian grandstanding, yet the moment someone turns the tables, they erupt into outrage and deliver the harshest punishment in history. Hanson’s symbolic protest exposed their double standards, and Avi and Rukshan break down exactly why the left can’t handle their own medicine.

Also on tonight’s show:

James Packer unloads on Dictator Dan: Australian billionaire James Packer calls out the former Victorian Labor Premier in scathing terms, labelling him “human filth” and claiming Andrews nearly ruined his life.

AFL backlash over Welcome to Country: When an Indigenous elder’s ceremony takes an unexpected political and commercial turn, the AFL faces fierce criticism from fans and commentators alike.

Klaus Schwab’s ‘Intelligent Age’: World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab launches his new Schwab Academy, promising to guide humanity through the age of artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

And much more.

