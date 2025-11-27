Barnaby STEPS OUT, DC shooter UNMASKED and ABC Inquiry BLOCKED

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando unpack a seismic shift in Australian politics. Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce has confirmed he will resign from the party he once led — and while many expected him to defect to Pauline Hanson's One Nation, he has instead opted at the last minute to sit as an independent on the crossbench. Avi and Rukshan break down why Joyce walked away from the Nationals, what his decision means for the party’s future and how this uncertainty might reshape the political landscape ahead of the next election.

Also on tonight’s show:

DC Shooting: Authorities identify the suspect in the targeted attack on National Guard troops near the White House. Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who entered the U.S. under humanitarian parole, is being investigated for international terrorism after two guardsmen remain in critical condition.

Senate Blocks ABC Inquiry: The Senate has rejected a motion to investigate the ABC’s editorial standards, leaving questions about the broadcaster’s accountability unanswered.

Political Cartoon Trailer Banned: The creator of the “Please Explain” series calls the cancellation of his trailer screening “absolutely absurd.” Originally booked as part of a One Nation-sponsored event, the trailer for A Super Progressive Movie was pulled at the last minute, sparking debate over free speech and political sensitivity in the nation’s capital.

And much more.

