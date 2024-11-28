Women's rights champion Katherine Deves — The Opposition Podcast No. 26

Avi and Rukshan to catch up with prominent sex-based rights advocate Katherine Deves.

Avi Yemini
  |   November 28, 2024

 

Avi and Rukshan catch up with women's rights campaigner Katherine Deves, to discuss what's happening in the world of politics in Australia and around the world.

Topics on tonight's show include the fiery Australian Senate exchange involving Lidia Thorpe, Fatima Payman, and Pauline Hanson, sparking intense debate. They'll tackle the ABC chairman's critique of podcast giant Joe Rogan and the broadcaster's controversial call for increased funding.

Also on the agenda: the government's contentious under-16 social media ban, dubbed a "trojan horse" by critics, and the fallout over neo-Nazi attendance at a Liberal-hosted rally. Wrapping up, they'll touch on key developments in U.S. politics, offering their unique perspectives.

