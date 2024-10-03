Crossing the streams — The Opposition Podcast No. 23
GUESTS: Drew Pavlou, Anti-totalitarian left-wing activist.
Avi and Rukshan catch up with Drew Pavlou to discuss everything from the conflict in the Middle East to protests and the escalating anti-Israel protests on Australian streets where terrorist Hezbollah flags have been flown.
The group also discuss their political differences with Drew being a left-winger, and how activism shapes public discourse and influences policy in Australia.
They will also discuss the news of the week from Australia and abroad.
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.