Crossing the streams — The Opposition Podcast No. 23

  • By
  • October 03, 2024
  • News Analysis

GUESTS: Drew Pavlou, Anti-totalitarian left-wing activist.

Avi and Rukshan catch up with Drew Pavlou to discuss everything from the conflict in the Middle East to protests and the escalating anti-Israel protests on Australian streets where terrorist Hezbollah flags have been flown.

The group also discuss their political differences with Drew being a left-winger, and how activism shapes public discourse and influences policy in Australia. 

They will also discuss the news of the week from Australia and abroad.

