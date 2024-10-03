Crossing the streams — The Opposition Podcast No. 23

By Avi Yemini Read about Avi's personal experience dealing with the broken system! ORDER NOW!

GUESTS: Drew Pavlou, Anti-totalitarian left-wing activist.

Avi and Rukshan catch up with Drew Pavlou to discuss everything from the conflict in the Middle East to protests and the escalating anti-Israel protests on Australian streets where terrorist Hezbollah flags have been flown.

The group also discuss their political differences with Drew being a left-winger, and how activism shapes public discourse and influences policy in Australia.

They will also discuss the news of the week from Australia and abroad.