Melbourne GRAFFITI attack, Nasser Mashni MELTDOWN and the Oct 7 anniversary

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando reflect on the second anniversary of the horrific October 7 terror attacks by Hamas in Israel ... a day that changed the world.

Two years on, we look back at the impact of that tragedy, the global response, and what has, and hasn’t, changed since. Drawing on their recent trip to Israel as part of their IsraelUncut.com

journalistic mission, Avi and Rukshan bring firsthand insight into the ongoing conflict.

Also on tonight’s show:

Melbourne’s shameful graffiti attacks: As Australians mark the anniversary, vile antisemitic messages glorifying Hamas and calling for another October 7 have appeared across Melbourne.

As Australians mark the anniversary, vile antisemitic messages glorifying Hamas and calling for another October 7 have appeared across Melbourne. The Nasser Mashni meltdown: The controversial president of the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network blew up in a fiery exchange with 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

The controversial president of the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network blew up in a fiery exchange with 3AW’s Tom Elliott. Protests across Victoria and beyond: With rallies taking place across Australia and around the world, we examine the fallout, the rhetoric and the dangerous normalization of hate on our streets.

And much more.

In the last 20 minutes of tonight's show, RebelNews+ members will have the opportunity to call in live and join the conversation! Click on the 'join the show' button below. Subscribe to join the show Don’t just watch — get involved in the discussion and make your voice heard! BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD