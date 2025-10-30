Avi's back to share what REALLY happened in Israel and unpack the big stories back home

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando dive straight into Avi’s return from Israel and the truth behind Tommy Robinson’s historic visit to the Holy Land.

After spending weeks on the ground, Avi gives his unfiltered take on what he saw, who he spoke to and what the mainstream media won’t dare report. From Israel’s volatile borders to the UK activist’s powerful message, Avi unpacks the moments that didn’t make the headlines and why they matter now more than ever.

Also on tonight’s show:

St Vincent’s Hospital backlash: Victoria’s largest hospital faces criticism over its new Aboriginal-only fast-track policy, after a leading doctor calls it “a sad situation that should never have happened.”

Victoria's largest hospital faces criticism over its new Aboriginal-only fast-track policy, after a leading doctor calls it "a sad situation that should never have happened."

While ordinary Victorians struggle with the cost of living, the Labor government quietly signs a $200 million taxpayer-funded travel contract.

Victoria Police announces a major new push to clean up Melbourne's streets. But will it make a difference, or is it just another PR stunt?

How much Hamas propaganda can they keep repeating?

And much more.

