Rebel ENFORCER joins show discussing Dan's DICTATOR gathering & Senate's Aussie flag BAN

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando welcome special guest Daniel Jones — the Rebel News security guard who stole the show with his fearless efforts keeping them safe at the March for Australia rally in Melbourne.

As violent neo-Nazis tried to hijack the peaceful protest, Daniel stood firm. He bore the brunt of their backlash, making sure Avi and Rukshan could continue reporting and exposing the truth — not the mainstream spin. Tonight, Daniel assures viewers he is okay, shares how it all unfolded, and why he wasn’t going to let the mob silence real journalism.

Also on tonight’s show:

Dan visits China: Former Victorian Premier Dan Andrews is back in the headlines after cozying up to Beijing as a “special guest” of President Xi. The photos of him alongside figures like Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin tell you everything you need to know about “Dictator Dan.”

Flag ban outrage: Senators Jacinta Price and Pauline Hanson were ordered to remove the Australian flag draped across their shoulders inside Parliament — as Greens MPs threatened to wave the Palestinian flag instead. Avi and Rukshan break down why it’s disgraceful that our own national flag is being censored in our nation’s Parliament.

And much more: From Melbourne to Canberra and beyond, we’re cutting through the noise and giving you the real story the establishment doesn’t want told.

