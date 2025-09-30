Trumps PEACE plan, unpacking our Israel MISSION and Charlie Kirk's letter RELEASED
From Trump’s bold new Middle East ceasefire blueprint to on-the-ground insights from our Israel trip and much more.
In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando unpack Donald Trump’s newly revealed 20-point Gaza/Israel peace proposal that fulfills Israel’s goals, while offering Palestinians a path to statehood, if Hamas frees the hostages, disarms and leaves power. Will they answer the call?
We will also dive into our own Israel mission, break down Charlie Kirk’s newly released letter and much more including checking in on how Victoria's machete ban is working out as well as the safety concerns raised as biological males with histories of sexual abuse are allowed to serve time in Victorian prisons.
In the last 20 minutes of tonight's show, RebelNews+ members will have the opportunity to call in live and join the conversation!
Click on the 'join the show' button below.
Don’t just watch — get involved in the discussion and make your voice heard!
