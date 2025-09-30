Trumps PEACE plan, unpacking our Israel MISSION and Charlie Kirk's letter RELEASED

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando unpack Donald Trump’s newly revealed 20-point Gaza/Israel peace proposal that fulfills Israel’s goals, while offering Palestinians a path to statehood, if Hamas frees the hostages, disarms and leaves power. Will they answer the call?

We will also dive into our own Israel mission, break down Charlie Kirk’s newly released letter and much more including checking in on how Victoria's machete ban is working out as well as the safety concerns raised as biological males with histories of sexual abuse are allowed to serve time in Victorian prisons.

