MUST WATCH: Greta Thunberg as you've never seen her before!

All week we’ve been in Davos, Switzerland, penetrating the world’s most secretive organization, the World Economic Forum.

There are a lot of VVIP’s here — Very Very Important People — from billionaires to oligarchs to heads of state.

But the boss of them all is a child actor named Greta Thunberg.

She’s actually not a child — she’s 20 years old now — but she still looks 13. And that’s her power: a child prophet condemning us with a scowl. Her most famous moment was shouting “How dare you!” at the world.

So why would an environmentalist scold like that come to a luxury, private jet conference with the world’s biggest industrialists?

Is she just a child actor? Who writes her lines? And why should anyone listen to a high school drop-out on complex scientific and economic questions?

Those are just some of the dozens of questions we peppered her with, over the course of a 20-minute walking interview.

No-one has ever asked Greta tough questions before — as you can see, the mainstream media who were walking with us asked her nothing but softballs, and even “defended” her from our questions that they didn’t like.

I dare say this one interview had more unscripted questions for her than she’s ever faced in her entire life.

And her answers were bizarre, absurd or non-existent.

I’m sure her passionate supporters will be thrilled with this video — they’ll see her non-answers and dismissive laughter as a rebuke to us.

But I’m not so sure. I think it’s proof that Greta really doesn’t know her facts, she’s not open to debating the issues and she falls back on her tired excuse of “I’m just a young girl!” whenever she’s caught in a lie.

Greta Thunberg’s great power is that she’s 20 but she looks 13. So she can dish it out, but any time anyone challenges her, she pretends she’s just a little girl and giggles. No wonder they love her at the WEF.

