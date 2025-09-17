'The revolution is here!': Tommy Robinson supporters turn out for patriotic rally

Just prior to the kickoff of Tommy Robinson's “Unite the Kingdom” rally, the prominent independent journalist and activist, along with his supporters, were gathering at a pub.

The atmosphere there, much like the event itself, was a festive one, with patriotic Britons joining together to support their country.

Prior to the event getting underway, Rebel News U.K. reporter Emma Dunwell caught up with political commentator Carl Benjamin, known online as Sargon of Akkad, who echoed a common theme of many who came out to the rally: “We've got to stick together, haven't we? Stand united or fall divided.”

Benjamin added that he hoped, in the aftermath of such a widely attended event, “the media realize that this is actually just a movement of the very normal people of the country, who pay their taxes, follow the rules, obey the laws and deserve representation.”

“I've gone through my whole life, going to towns in England where you feel like the odd one out,” said one of the rally's attendees. “It's really nice, for the first time in my life I feel proud to be English.”

While the event lacked any support from political parties, one woman said she felt Nigel Farage's Reform party was best positioned to unite the country under new leadership. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party, along with the Conservatives, have both “lost the respect of the people,” she said.

“Today is the spark of a cultural revolution in Great Britain,” Robinson told the massive crowd after he took the speakers' stage.

“The revolution is here; they can't stop it,” Robinson continued. “Be vocal, stand tall, and be proud.”