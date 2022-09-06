U.K. lifeboat charity being used as taxi service for illegal migrants

E-transfer (Canada):

In this report, I’m in Dungeness, Kent reporting about the controversies surrounding the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), where donors are furious that the organisation's resources are being used as taxi services or chaperones for illegal migrants crossing the English Channel.

Projections show that the total number of illegal migrants crossing the channel this year alone could rise to 60,000 by the end of 2022. This is according to Border Force union officials.

The natural question is, what is driving these illegal crossings? Some have said it's the incentives England offers to illegal immigrants upon arrival, such as housing, grants, food, clothes and a mobile phone.

Others say it's the social and/or economic instability in the migrants' home countries causing them to flee. I think it’s safe to say that the situation doesn’t look like it’ll be mitigated anytime soon.