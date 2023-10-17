The troubling trend of pro-Hamas rallies here in Canada

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

With war once again raging in the Middle East, the protests here in Canada over the Israel-Hamas conflict are a reminder that those same tensions are here too.

With pro-Hamas rallies across the country featuring symbols and slogans calling for the death of Jews, the acts of extremism carried out in Europe serve as a warning to Canada.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra delved into how concerning these rallies are when it comes to upholding peace in Canada. Speaking of a rally in Edmonton, Ezra said: