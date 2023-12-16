The UN Climate Prom is mercifully over

Sultan Al Jaber headed the conference for the United Arab Emirates, but rather than succumb to alarmism, Al Jaber cleaved to reality, telling the UN that phasing out fossil fuels would send people back to the stone age.

<
Remove Ads

This is a free episode of The Gunn Show, which airs every Wednesday @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT. To watch new feature-length, ad-free episodes, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired December 13, 2023.

The weeks-long annual meeting of global warming control freaks and comfort scolds very nearly fell apart after the host country made it clear: The UAE will not be phasing out fossil fuels to please anyone.

Sultan Al Jaber headed the conference for the United Arab Emirates, but rather than succumb to alarmism, Al Jaber cleaved to reality, telling the UN that phasing out fossil fuels would send people back to the stone age.

Al Jaber is the head of the state-run oil company, ADNOC, and, unlike most environmentalists, he is a scientist in his own right with a BSc in Chemical engineering.

On the eve of the meeting, a deal of sorts was struck, wherein 200 countries pledged to "move away" from fossil fuels. When and how remains to be clarified.

But what does that mean, "move away?" Tom Harris from the International Climate Science Coalition Canada joins the show tonight to explain.

GUEST: Tom Harris, Executive Director of the International Climate Science Coalition Canada.

Canada United Arab Emirates News Analysis Expose The Reset
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.