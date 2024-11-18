Welcome to The Yemini Report - Episode 1

Avi Yemini
  |   November 18, 2024

The Yemini Report is a new fully interactive show on RebelNews+ exclusively available to subscribers where you can not only listen to Avi, but you can join the show too.

On tonight's episode, Avi is joined by co-host Freedom Party President Morgan C Jonas to discuss what's making headlines in Australia and around the world. 

The Yemini Report on RebelNews+ is more than just a show — it’s an interactive news experience. With a simple click, you can be part of the action and join Avi and his guests in real time, exclusively for RebelNews+ subscribers.

Don’t just watch — get involved in the discussion and make your voice heard!

Click the join the show button below to connect live on air with Avi! 

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.