'They don't deserve another chance': Jagmeet Singh says it 'doesn't matter' who leads Liberals

New Democrats will not support the Liberals' minority government, regardless of who leads the party following Justin Trudeau's resignation.

“It doesn't matter who leads the Liberals,” Singh wrote in a statement posted to social media. “They don't deserve another chance.”

Singh's NDP have certainly given the Liberals numerous opportunities, having first supported the government through a supply-and-confidence agreement and then backing the Liberals against Conservatives' four non-confidence votes in as many months.

The NDP leader “ripped up” his initial agreement with the Liberals in early September.

With his federal pension now secured, Singh called on Trudeau to resign in December before committing to bring down Trudeau's government.

“Justin Trudeau has let you down, over and over,” Singh said, citing housing, groceries and health care as issues.

The NDP leader also took aim at the Conservatives and Pierre Poilievre, accusing the party of “jumping at the opportunity” to “take from [Canadians] and give more to CEOs.”

In his resignation announcement, Trudeau prorogued Parliament and said he will remain in the position while the Liberals hold a leadership contest. Parliament will resume on March 24 and Trudeau will formally resign after the party appoints a new leader.