Breaking: Jagmeet Singh ends governance agreement with Trudeau Liberals

Singh is breaking with the Liberals after reaching the deal over two years ago to ensure the Liberal minority government's survival.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 04, 2024
  • News
The Canadian Press / Kelly Clark and The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh took to X to announce the termination of the supply-and-confidence agreement with Justin Trudeau's Liberal government this afternoon.

The agreement between the two parties — agreed to in March of 2022 — ensured that the NDP would support the Liberals during confidence votes in exchange for legislative concessions for the NDP, reports the CBC.

A non-confidence motion will still be needed to trigger an election unless the prime minister calls one himself. This seemingly removes a layer of security for Trudeau, but it does not mean an election is imminent. The move will however make it more difficult for the Liberals to get a working majority on key bills. 

Speaking to reporters today, Trudeau said that while an election is coming, he hopes it doesn't occur until next fall.

He also criticized the NDP for "focusing on politics" after being asked if it's time to call an election and send Canadians to the polls following Singh's announcement.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre responded to the NDP leader's move, calling it a "media stunt" from "Sellout Singh". Poilievre criticized Singh for refusing "to state whether the NDP will vote with non-confidence to cause a carbon tax election at the first chance."

Singh took aim at Trudeau in his video announcing the end of the NDP-Liberal alliance.

"Justin Trudeau has proven again and again he will always cave to corporate greed. The Liberals have let people down. They don't deserve another chance from Canadians," the NDP leader said.

Singh went on to say, "There is another, even bigger battle ahead. The threat of Pierre Poilievre and Conservative cuts. From workers, from retirees, from young people, from patients, from families — he will cut in order to give more to big corporations and wealthy CEOs."

The next federal election is slated to be held no later than October 20, 2025.

