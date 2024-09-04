Breaking: Jagmeet Singh ends governance agreement with Trudeau Liberals

The Canadian Press / Kelly Clark and The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh took to X to announce the termination of the supply-and-confidence agreement with Justin Trudeau's Liberal government this afternoon.

The agreement between the two parties — agreed to in March of 2022 — ensured that the NDP would support the Liberals during confidence votes in exchange for legislative concessions for the NDP, reports the CBC.

A non-confidence motion will still be needed to trigger an election unless the prime minister calls one himself. This seemingly removes a layer of security for Trudeau, but it does not mean an election is imminent. The move will however make it more difficult for the Liberals to get a working majority on key bills.

The deal is done.



The Liberals are too weak, too selfish and too beholden to corporate interests to stop the Conservatives and their plans to cut. But the NDP can.



Big corporations and CEOs have had their governments. It's the people's time. pic.twitter.com/BsE9zT0CwF — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) September 4, 2024

Speaking to reporters today, Trudeau said that while an election is coming, he hopes it doesn't occur until next fall.

Trudeau says that he hopes an election won't happen until "next fall" after Jagmeet Singh announced the end of the NDP's governance agreement with the Liberals. https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/ynAknKgS74 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 4, 2024

He also criticized the NDP for "focusing on politics" after being asked if it's time to call an election and send Canadians to the polls following Singh's announcement.

Trudeau says the NDP are focused on politics rather than Canadians after Jagmeet Singh announced he was "ripping up" the agreement that sees the NDP prop up the Liberals.



The decision comes a week after Conservative leader Poilievre called on Singh to do so. pic.twitter.com/4uxmunykiC — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 4, 2024

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre responded to the NDP leader's move, calling it a "media stunt" from "Sellout Singh". Poilievre criticized Singh for refusing "to state whether the NDP will vote with non-confidence to cause a carbon tax election at the first chance."

Two years ago, Sellout Singh sold out workers and signed on to a costly coalition with Justin Trudeau that hiked taxes, ballooned food costs, doubled housing costs and unleashed crime and chaos in our once safe streets.



In today's media stunt, Sellout Singh refuses to state… — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) September 4, 2024

Singh took aim at Trudeau in his video announcing the end of the NDP-Liberal alliance.

"Justin Trudeau has proven again and again he will always cave to corporate greed. The Liberals have let people down. They don't deserve another chance from Canadians," the NDP leader said.

Singh went on to say, "There is another, even bigger battle ahead. The threat of Pierre Poilievre and Conservative cuts. From workers, from retirees, from young people, from patients, from families — he will cut in order to give more to big corporations and wealthy CEOs."

The next federal election is slated to be held no later than October 20, 2025.