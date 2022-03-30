They don't want you to see this: Illegal migrant crossings to Dover
Citizen journalist Steve Laws has been documenting the near-daily illegal crossings of migrants from Calais, France to Dover, England, as the British government shows no intention of stopping illegal immigration.
In this report, I catch up with Steve Laws, a citizen journalist and former UKIP candidate for Southend-on-sea. Having recently been banned from social media without warning, Steve's journalism focuses on the illegal crossings of immigrants from Calais, France to Dover, England. Something he has been documenting for the past two years.
I followed Steve and watched how he reports and documents the crossings, even witnessing an illegal crossing for myself.
Because of the lack of enforcement against these illegal crossings, it is easy to come to the conclusion has come that the United Kingdom government doesn't seem to want to put an end to — or even mitigate — the influx of migrants.
At this point, it almost feels as though this has turned into a smooth operation and a business, spearheaded by the Home Office.
You can follow Steve Laws' reports at: SteveLawsReport.co.uk
Additionally, you can help the expansion of the U.K. branch of Rebel News over at UKReporters.co.uk.
