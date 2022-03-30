They don't want you to see this: Illegal migrant crossings to Dover

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

In this report, I catch up with Steve Laws, a citizen journalist and former UKIP candidate for Southend-on-sea. Having recently been banned from social media without warning, Steve's journalism focuses on the illegal crossings of immigrants from Calais, France to Dover, England. Something he has been documenting for the past two years.

I followed Steve and watched how he reports and documents the crossings, even witnessing an illegal crossing for myself.

Because of the lack of enforcement against these illegal crossings, it is easy to come to the conclusion has come that the United Kingdom government doesn't seem to want to put an end to — or even mitigate — the influx of migrants.

At this point, it almost feels as though this has turned into a smooth operation and a business, spearheaded by the Home Office.

