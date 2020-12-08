”They put primacy on their feelings”: Dave Rubin on mainstream journalists

  • By Rebel News
  • December 08, 2020

Rebel News commentator Andrew Chapados recently sat down for a lengthy interview with the host of the Rubin Report, Dave Rubin to discuss a number of different subjects.

One of those topics was the mainstream media, and how they present news coverage — putting a particular emphasis on emotions, rather than reality.

What was troubling to Dave was that the hub for many of these people, California and New York, has seen an exodus of residents after left-wing policies have failed them.

