This is the ONLY Israel-Palestine video YOU NEED TO WATCH today

The conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians is escalating, and the media clearly want you to believe a particular narrative.
However, most of it is fake news.
This conflict didn't start because a couple of Jews won a 30-plus-yr court battle to get back their homes.
That was just the excuse.
Daniel Luria break it down for us from the streets of Jerusalem.
