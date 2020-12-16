WATCH: This is what Bondi REALLY thinks of Melbourne right now

The state borders have finally opened out of Victoria. So, I decided to head to Bondi Beach to find out what people think of us in Melbourne.

New South Wales only went into one lockdown in March and have since successfully managed outbreaks as they've occurred.

There was never a curfew in Sydney and not as a mask to be seen.

Meanwhile, Melbourne was the complete opposite after our premier failed to secure our borders properly.

However, Daniel Andrews is being celebrated globally as a Covid-hero for bringing our numbers back down to zero cases.

So, I offered to give Sydneysiders our "heroic" premier.

For some reason, NONE of them wanted to take Daniel Andrews from us.