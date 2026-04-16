Ontario high school facing backlash over pro-Islamic Regime chant allegations

An allegation involving Thornlea Secondary School in Thornhill has sparked outrage online, with claims that a teacher named Nasrin Paydar forced students to chant slogans supporting the Islamic Republic in Iran.

دیروز در مدرسه ای در مارک هام تورنتو ،معلم ایرانی همه بچه های خارجی و ایرانی را جمع کرد و مجبورشون کرد شعار بدهند،نه به جنگ،نه به سلطنت طلبی،زنده باد جمهوری اسلامی،

-دنبال اسم دقیقش میگردم تا همه جا اعلام کنم

-خیلی از والدین و بچه های ایرانی بعد از تعطیلی مدرسه از او شکایت کردند — Roya (@Roy712180576897) April 2, 2026

According to the X post and community responses, students were allegedly made to participate in pro-regime chants during class. When contacted directly, both Thornlea Secondary School and the York Region District School Board offered no response.

فوری✅دوستان تورنتو‼️⚠️‼️

Thornlea Secondary School

اسم مدرسه

و اسم معلم نسرین پایدار

ایشون بچه های مدرسه رو وادار کردند برای جمهوری تروریست اسلامی شعار دهند — Roya (@Roy712180576897) April 3, 2026

Canadian taxpayers fund these public schools, and families deserve assurance that their children are not being used as props for foreign political or ideological causes, especially one tied to a regime that has executed tens of thousands of protesters, including many young people the same age as those in the classroom.

The alleged incident points to a broader pattern: ideology quietly entering Canadian schools under the banner of education or inclusivity. Public high schools should teach math, science, and critical thinking — not turn students into mouthpieces for a terrorist regime or its proxies.

The Iranian-Canadian community has expressed legitimate fury, with some parents allegedly pressing the board for answers.

شکایت کردند به مدیر مدرسه و اون هم خیلی متاسف شده و گفته پیگیری میکنم

اما در مورد شکایت حتما بهشون میگم 🙏 — Roya (@Roy712180576897) April 3, 2026

Alberta’s recent introduction of Bill 25 — An Act to Remove Politics and Ideology from Classrooms, highlights a growing recognition of the problem of ideology taking over the classroom. The legislation aims to enforce neutrality, prevent schools from taking sides on contentious issues, protect staff and students from compelled speech, and ensure balanced perspectives rather than personal agendas.

Ontario needs similar safeguards. Parents must stay vigilant: review assignments, talk to their children, and hold trustees accountable. If allegations like this are brushed aside, we risk handing our education system over to indoctrination instead of genuine learning. Our kids deserve better.

