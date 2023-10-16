Thousands gather in Edmonton at pro-Gaza rally

Demonstrators in support of Gaza formed a human chain thirteen blocks long alongside 97 street Sunday night in the province's capital city, as Israeli troops amassed along the border with the Hamas-controlled territory in response to a wave of terrorist slayings and hostage takings last weekend in Israel.

This is what the last day and a half in Israel has looked like.



Entire families butchered in their homes.



Grandmothers, mothers and children kidnapped and taken hostage by Hamas.



700 Israelis murdered.



Hamas will pay heavily for these war crimes.



Share. pic.twitter.com/DQUW9gdK6T — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 8, 2023

The protest, which spanned from 167 avenue to 153 avenue, included members of the pro-Palestinian community, local communists, and Commie-Satanists.

HAPPENING NOW: EDMONTON, CANADA.



THE COMMUNISTS ARE HERE at the pro-Hamas human chain of thousands along the side of 97th Street.



I guess genocide apologists have to stick together. https://t.co/tSdX1dPApU. pic.twitter.com/qAZ7QZO7jW — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 15, 2023

HAPPENING NOW: EDMONTON, CANADA.



Thousands of pro-Hamas protesters have lined up along 97th Street including these white communist Satanists ....which seems a little on the nose. https://t.co/tSdX1dPApU pic.twitter.com/YcU2ok2YEY — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 15, 2023

Throughout the two-hour protest, calls of "from the river to the sea" could be heard.

A call to genocide on an Edmonton, Canada Street.



www. https://t.co/OATnBuKKci pic.twitter.com/iIR7Dnffcj — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 15, 2023

The chant is understood to be a call to ethnically cleanse - from the river Jorna to the Mediterranean Sea - Jews from the Holy Land.

Pro-Gaza protesters on 97th Street in Edmonton, Canada, comparing Jews to Hitler as Israelis respond to the greatest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust at the hands of Hamas terrorists in Gaza.



WT actual F. https://t.co/tSdX1dPApU pic.twitter.com/VDBvg99fNk — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 15, 2023

Although there was a heavy presence from Edmonton Police Service, traffic laws and the municipal anti-honking protest bylaws that were strictly enforced during the Freedom Convoy were not applied.

Just don't honk your horn, protest the mandates, and vote Conservative in Amarjeet Sohi's Edmonton, ok? pic.twitter.com/kEoG3ZcKQV — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 15, 2023

