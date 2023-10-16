Thousands gather in Edmonton at pro-Gaza rally

The protest, which spanned from 167 avenue to 153 avenue, included members of the pro-Palestinian community, local communists, and Commie-Satanists.

Demonstrators in support of Gaza formed a human chain thirteen blocks long alongside 97 street Sunday night in the province's capital city, as Israeli troops amassed along the border with the Hamas-controlled territory in response to a wave of terrorist slayings and hostage takings last weekend in Israel.

Throughout the two-hour protest, calls of "from the river to the sea" could be heard.

The chant is understood to be a call to ethnically cleanse - from the river Jorna to the Mediterranean Sea - Jews from the Holy Land.

Although there was a heavy presence from Edmonton Police Service, traffic laws and the municipal anti-honking protest bylaws that were strictly enforced during the Freedom Convoy were not applied.

To support the people of Israel as they face the existential threat of Hamas terrorism, visit www.CanadaStandsWithIsrael.com

