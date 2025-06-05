Tommy Robinson back in court over privacy battle with journalists

This morning, I was in rainy London, England, where I sat down with citizen journalist and activist Tommy Robinson over breakfast.

Tommy is facing two new criminal harassment charges for confronting two journalists who photographed his children while he was on a private family holiday in Cyprus.

They invaded his privacy, but now he's the one on trial.

Tommy's just been released from prison on charges of civil contempt following his release of a documentary. With a real chance of being remanded back into custody, we caught up with Tommy before his court appearance.

Tommy wondered why the Daily Mail journalists took pictures of his innocent family members, “when they're fully aware” of the threats he faces.

“They run a headline, basically told the world that I was instigating and organizing the riots,” he said, recalling riots across the United Kingdom following the killing of three young girls in Southport in July 2024.

After the story was published, Tommy said he wanted the journalists to answer questions about why they exposed his family. The story “wasn't news” he says, rather an attempt to cause “maximum disruption, maximum problems, maximum danger” and to “scapegoat” and “endanger” him.

“I made it very clear,” he said, telling the journalists he was going to ask them questions in response on camera. “I'm not going to show images of your family; I'm not going to give away your locations,” he explained. “That's what they done to me.”

Thursday's court hearing, Tommy says, is an attempt to censor him.

Will they succeed? Stay tuned to TommyReports.com for more.