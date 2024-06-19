Tommy Robinson is in Canada — come hear him speak!

Do you remember Tommy Robinson, who used to be our UK reporter?

Tommy’s a journalist, author, filmmaker, civil rights activist — and political prisoner.

It’s hard to get to know the real Tommy. He’s been banned from most social media outlets, so he can’t answer the slanders against him. The mainstream media ignores him when he wins, mocks him when he loses and lies about him all the time.

That’s because his ideas are compelling. So they’re dangerous to the status quo.

Whether it’s his loyal support to the armed forces and veterans, his lonely mission to confront and prosecute child rapists in the UK, or his battles for free speech, Tommy Robinson has every establishment against him. Everyone except the people.

And now Tommy's in Canada for his first-ever tour, and you’re invited to meet the man who has been dubbed the enemy of the state!

Tommy Robinson has entered the country!



Come see him as he travels the nation:



"THIS MIGHT BE THE ONLY TIME I'M ALLOWED IN CANADA. LETS MAKE SOME NOISE!"



Buy tickets today at https://t.co/KTGrX9l6zk pic.twitter.com/bXZtETmzva — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) June 17, 2024

This is Tommy’s first visit to Canada, and Rebel News is pulling out all the stops. We’re hosting him in Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto, where you’ll be able to listen to him first hand, ask him questions, and even join him for a VIP meet-and-greet!

So don’t delay — these events will sell out!

Elon Musk has ended Twitter’s ban on Tommy Robinson, and more than 600,000 people have signed up to follow him. He’s leading a people’s uprising in the UK!

The stories Tommy tells are from the UK, but they’re a warning to us as Canadians.

Please act now, as these events are sure to sell out.

Click here to get your tickets!