Tommy Robinson is in Canada — come hear him speak!

I never thought it could happen: Tommy Robinson is in Canada for his first-ever tour, and you’re invited to meet the man who has been dubbed the enemy of the state!

Do you remember Tommy Robinson, who used to be our UK reporter?

Tommy’s a journalist, author, filmmaker, civil rights activist — and political prisoner.

It’s hard to get to know the real Tommy. He’s been banned from most social media outlets, so he can’t answer the slanders against him. The mainstream media ignores him when he wins, mocks him when he loses and lies about him all the time.

That’s because his ideas are compelling. So they’re dangerous to the status quo.

Whether it’s his loyal support to the armed forces and veterans, his lonely mission to confront and prosecute child rapists in the UK, or his battles for free speech, Tommy Robinson has every establishment against him. Everyone except the people.

This is Tommy’s first visit to Canada, and Rebel News is pulling out all the stops. We’re hosting him in Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto, where you’ll be able to listen to him first hand, ask him questions, and even join him for a VIP meet-and-greet!

So don’t delay — these events will sell out!

Calgary— June 24

Edmonton— June 25

Toronto — June 30

Elon Musk has ended Twitter’s ban on Tommy Robinson, and more than 600,000 people have signed up to follow him. He’s leading a people’s uprising in the UK!

The stories Tommy tells are from the UK, but they’re a warning to us as Canadians.

Please act now, as these events are sure to sell out.

Click here to get your tickets!

news Tommy Robinson Canada
  • By Ezra Levant

Rebel News announces Tommy Robinson's Canadian tour!

This will sell out fast! Sign up now to avoid disappointment.

