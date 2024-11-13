Tommy Robinson pleads not guilty

The free speech advocate and independent journalist has been held in solitary confinement since his arrest in late October and is scheduled to stand trial at the end of March 2025.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   November 13, 2024   |   News

Independent journalist and civil rights activist Tommy Robinson has pleaded not guilty to charges under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000, a law that permits detention and questioning without evidence of terrorism-related activity.

Robinson’s trial is set for March 20-21, 2025, marking the latest chapter in his ongoing battle against what he reveals is the United Kingdom’s corrupt and biased legal system.

Currently held in solitary confinement since his arrest in late October, Robinson is already serving an 18-month sentence for publishing a viral exposé that exposed corruption and bias within the UK’s legal framework.

The new charges, filed under the Terrorism Act, are being pursued concurrently, raising concerns about freedom of speech and the state’s use of draconian laws to silence dissent.

The case has attracted widespread attention, with supporters rallying behind Robinson as a champion of press freedom and free expression.

Rebel News’ Sheila Gunn Reid is reporting from the ground, offering firsthand coverage of the trial and ensuring that issues of justice and civil liberties remain in the spotlight.

The outcome of Robinson’s trial could have profound implications for free speech in the UK.

Please donate to support our independent reporting of Tommy Robinson!

In the UK, deviating from the government’s approved narrative can now lead to prison terms, a chilling reality that threatens to silence dissent and reinforce a two-tier justice system. If they can jail Tommy Robinson for speaking out, no citizen is truly safe from retribution for criticizing government agendas. With Tommy banned from most platforms where he could defend himself, the mainstream media cannot be trusted to fairly represent his story. Rebel News believes the world must witness the truth about Tommy Robinson and understand the broader implications of his struggle. If you share our mission, please stand with Rebel News and help us cover economy-class airfare and budget accommodations in London for Rebel News to report on Tommy’s trials firsthand.

Amount
$
DONATE

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

