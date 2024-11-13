Tommy Robinson pleads not guilty

Independent journalist and civil rights activist Tommy Robinson has pleaded not guilty to charges under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000, a law that permits detention and questioning without evidence of terrorism-related activity.

Robinson’s trial is set for March 20-21, 2025, marking the latest chapter in his ongoing battle against what he reveals is the United Kingdom’s corrupt and biased legal system.

Currently held in solitary confinement since his arrest in late October, Robinson is already serving an 18-month sentence for publishing a viral exposé that exposed corruption and bias within the UK’s legal framework.

The new charges, filed under the Terrorism Act, are being pursued concurrently, raising concerns about freedom of speech and the state’s use of draconian laws to silence dissent.

The case has attracted widespread attention, with supporters rallying behind Robinson as a champion of press freedom and free expression.

Rebel News’ Sheila Gunn Reid is reporting from the ground, offering firsthand coverage of the trial and ensuring that issues of justice and civil liberties remain in the spotlight.

The outcome of Robinson’s trial could have profound implications for free speech in the UK.