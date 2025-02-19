Tommy Robinson’s legal team DEMANDS transparency over bogus Terrorism Act charges

Westminster Magistrates Court in London, United Kingdom, is the scene of Tommy Robinson’s ongoing legal battle as his lawyers demand disclosure from the Crown in his fight against charges under the Terrorism Act.

The case has sparked a fierce backlash over free speech in the UK as supporters take a stand against the relentless legal campaign to silence him.

I’m here outside the court while Tommy remains locked up in solitary confinement at His Majesty’s Prison Woodhill, where he has been held for over 100 days. I had planned to visit him just days ago, but the prison governor banned me, citing concerns that I might post about it on social media. Even after I offered to sign a non-disclosure agreement, they refused to reconsider. It’s clear they don’t want the public to know what’s happening to him.

Tommy is in prison for publishing a video on social media — a video that has been viewed more than 150 million times. His case has even caught the attention of American politicians, including U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who recently condemned the UK’s erosion of free speech rights. Vance highlighted cases like that of Adam Smith-Connor, who was prosecuted for silently praying outside an abortion clinic. Though he didn’t mention Tommy by name, it’s obvious that if anyone embodies the UK’s crackdown on free expression, it’s Tommy Robinson.

Just spoken to someone who phoned up HMP Woodhill where @TRobinsonNewEra is being held. He mentioned his name & prison number, no further words.



She interrupted him & said he was being abusive & put the phone down.



They are trying to destroy or kill him. — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) February 19, 2025

The reason we’re at court now is that Tommy’s lawyers are demanding disclosure from the Crown in their fight against his prosecution under the UK’s Terrorism Act. This law allows authorities to detain and interrogate individuals at airports and ports without a warrant or probable cause. Tommy was arrested under this law months ago, subjected to hours of questioning and pressured to hand over the passcode to his phone. He refused, citing the sensitive information stored on it — confidential details from sources, rape victims and legal documents. That refusal alone led to his prosecution under the Terrorism Act, not for committing any crime, but for refusing to comply with an overreaching law.

Meanwhile, inside prison, Tommy is being subjected to what can only be described as psychological torture. He has been denied phone privileges, even to speak with his own son. His meals, prepared by inmates affiliated with violent prison gangs, are unsafe to eat. He is being denied visits, isolated from human contact, and subjected to constant mind games by prison authorities.

The UK government wants to break Tommy. But the more they persecute him, the more they expose themselves. His lawyers are fighting for justice, but ultimately, it may take international pressure — perhaps even from the U.S. — to end this outrage. The fight isn’t just for Tommy; it’s for the future of free speech in the UK.