Tommy Robinson SHATTERS the 'Free Palestine' narrative in Jerusalem

For decades, activists around the world — from London to Melbourne — have repeated the same tired talking point: Palestinians are oppressed by Israel. But when Tommy Robinson walked through the streets of Jerusalem’s Old City with me, that narrative began to unravel — not through speeches or debates, but through one simple question:

“Where would you rather live — here under Israel, or in Ramallah under the Palestinian Authority?”

The answers we heard from local Palestinians weren’t just revealing. They were devastating to the “Free Palestine” narrative that’s taken over university campuses, media newsrooms, and political rallies across the West.

A walk through history’s most contested ground

We entered Jerusalem’s Old City through the Muslim Quarter — a densely populated area that today is majority Arab, but historically was the heartbeat of Jewish life in the city.

Our local guide explained how this very road once housed 1,299 Jewish families, 21 synagogues and six centers of learning. That was before the riots, the expulsions, and the wars that changed the face of this ancient city. Today, the Israeli government spends tens of millions of dollars a year on private security to protect Jewish families who return to live here.

The political and religious complexities of this place are impossible to ignore: the Temple Mount, the Dome of the Rock, ancient synagogues, and layers of history that make Jerusalem the epicenter of the world’s most enduring conflict.

But even amid this charged atmosphere, Tommy’s simple question cut through all the noise.

“Much better here”

Standing outside shops and alleyways, Tommy asked local Muslim residents — most of whom identified as Palestinian — if they’d rather live under Israel or the Palestinian Authority.

“Here,” one man answered without hesitation.

“Much better here,” another echoed.

Others went further, praising the safety, opportunities and freedom they experience living under Israeli governance.

One man explained that he has never faced discrimination or second-class treatment. Another proudly declared that as a Muslim, he walks freely, lives peacefully, and works side by side with Jews and Christians.

An Ethiopian Jew living in the area described how “we can go and do whatever we want” — rejecting the popular claim in Western media that Israel is an “apartheid state.”

A reality you won’t hear on the BBC or CNN

In the UK and elsewhere, much of the Muslim community — and a large chunk of the mainstream media — insists that Palestinians in Jerusalem are victims of systemic oppression. That narrative fuels protests, boycotts, and increasingly violent rhetoric in Western capitals.

But the people actually living in Jerusalem told a very different story.

They spoke about co-existence. About earning a living. About raising children in a place where — despite tensions — they feel safe.

“People should come to Israel and see for themselves,” one man told us. “The news doesn’t say the truth.”

Tommy noted how this reaction was strikingly different from what he hears at anti-Israel rallies in Britain. These weren’t Israeli government spokespeople. These were ordinary Arab residents, speaking openly in their own neighborhood.

What comes next: Ramallah

Over the coming days, Tommy and I will travel to areas under Palestinian Authority control — places like Ramallah and Hebron — to see how life there compares.

Will the residents there express the same confidence, safety and freedom as those living in Israel? We’ll find out.

But one thing is already clear: the world has been sold a selective story about Israel. The truth on the ground tells a far more complicated — and inconvenient — story for the “Free Palestine” movement.

Support honest journalism on the ground

Tommy Robinson isn’t in Israel to sit in a TV studio. He’s here to ask real questions, speak to real people, and show you what’s actually happening on the ground — without government spin or media distortion.

Unlike the CBC, BBC or CNN, Rebel News doesn’t get a cent from the government. We rely entirely on our viewers and supporters to make these reports possible.

If you think it’s important to hear what local Palestinians in Jerusalem really think, go to TommyInIsrael.com. You can watch all of our reports there — and if you’re able to chip in to help cover our costs, it will make a real difference.

This story matters. Because the truth matters.