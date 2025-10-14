Tommy Robinson speaks out after facing charges under Terrorism Act

British journalist and activist Tommy Robinson spoke with the media outside the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning following his hearing for charges under the U.K.'s Terrorism Act.

Tommy was stopped in July of 2024 by Kent Police at the Channel Tunnel terminal in Folkestone while attempting to leave the U.K. en route to Spain. 

Officers demanded to see his phone, which Tommy refused, citing the need to protect confidential sources and journalistic materials.

Tommy's charge isn't related to committing or planning any terrorist attack, but rather for allegedly obstructing a counter-terrorism examination at a U.K. border point.

"They arrested me under terrorism legislation, which is where they're meant to find out if I'm a terrorist. All they asked me about, all they asked me about, was my political beliefs," he said.

"They didn't ask me about anything to do with violence, terrorism ... they just asked me abut my legal, lawful, legitimate political beliefs, which is what this is about," Tommy continued.

"It's about detaining me, because I'm Tommy Robinson, and because I'm outspoken on subjects such as Islam," he said.

"As I said, there's a war against citizen journalism being fought by the state," Tommy added.

Tommy is expected to face sentencing on November 4, 2025.

