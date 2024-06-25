BREAKING: Tommy Robinson surrenders passport after dramatic Monday arrest

British independent journalist and activist Tommy Robinson has surrendered his passport following a dramatic arrest at a speaking event in Calgary on Monday night.

Robinson was detained upon the conclusion of his speech yesterday, cuffed by four plainclothes officers in addition to four uniformed officers for an alleged immigration violation.

We freed Tommy Robinson from custody last night at around midnight. Today we had to surrender his passport to the Trudeau government. Here’s our report on that. Help Tommy if you can at https://t.co/4Wm5rvirQq. pic.twitter.com/580RylB54h — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 25, 2024

Before being released, Robinson was given conditions to turnover his passport, remain in Canada and in southern Alberta, going no further north than Red Deer.

Robinson was scheduled for speaking additional speaking events in conjunction with Rebel News in Edmonton and Toronto and anticipated meeting Jordan Peterson to record a podcast.

While the Edmonton event has since been cancelled and tickets refunded, the Toronto event remains tentatively scheduled for June 20.

Ok so tonight Tommy held his 1st speaking engagement with @ezralevant & @RebelNewsOnline . It ended with the government issuing an arrest warrant for Tommy pic.twitter.com/cCrrtLkb3B — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) June 25, 2024

"I'm not causing any problem in Canada," Robinson told Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant, who described the Brit as an invited guest to the country.

"You do need tough borders; you do need to monitor who's coming into your country," Robinson said. "But at the minute, you've got lots of dangerous people entering on a daily basis without any papers or passports."

Despite having a flight booked home, Robinson says he's still not allowed to leave the country.

"I still want to come to Toronto, so whatever legal avenue there is to try and get me to Toronto, we can try and maneuver these conditions," he said.