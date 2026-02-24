Tommy Robinson touches down in Washington ahead of U.S. tour

Article by Rebel News staff

Tommy Robinson has touched down in Washington, D.C., where the British free speech activist spoke with Ezra about his trip the United States, his legal battles and the growing global movement around free expression.

Speaking with Ezra in former U.S. National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn's offices, Robinson described feeling a sense of relief and optimism being in America after a difficult year marked by solitary confinement and legal challenges in the United Kingdom.

“We have been given light at the end of the tunnel,” Robinson said. “We now don’t feel like we’re alone. The most powerful nation in the world is watching what governments are doing to their citizens.”

He said international attention to radical British policy is putting pressure on authorities in the U.K.

Robinson’s entry into the U.S. is notable because of his prior convictions in Britain, which would normally prevent travel to the U.S. He said he was required to review his legal history during an embassy waiver process.

“The last two cases prosecuted against me were both fraud charges,” he said. “I believe I would have been cleared if I had been tried by a jury. I have never been tried by a jury.”

Robinson also spoke about the increasing political pressure on free speech in Britain and parts of Europe. He told Ezra that fear of cancellation and job loss has discouraged open discussion.

“People have legitimate fears,” he said. “People do lose their jobs. People have been cancelled.”

He spoke positively about global figures who have supported his legal defence and media presence. He specifically praised Elon Musk’s involvement in supporting free speech causes and assisting with his legal funding.

“He gave us a platform and a voice where people can listen,” Robinson said.

Since arriving in the U.S., Robinson has been meeting with political figures, journalists and activists, including members of Congress, as well as everyday Americans as part of his planned North American tour.