Tommy Robinson tours Jerusalem's historic City of David

Tommy Robinson has been on tour in Israel, seeing sights and talking to locals as part of his visit to the country after accepting an invitation from Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli.

Australia Bureau Chief Avi Yemini has been accompanying Robinson, bringing Rebel News viewers coverage at TommyInIsrael.com, and was on hand as Robinson saw the historic City of David in Jerusalem.

It was here that King David established his capital sometime around 1000 BC. But this historic sight remained hidden for thousands of years, until in 1867, it was rediscovered by British explorer Charles Warren.

Since then, it has become the pinnacle of biblical archaeology, with visitors able to explore the ancient tunnels and shafts.

Join Yemini and Robinson as they're guided through the historic City of David in this exclusive tour.