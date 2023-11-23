Toronto mayor protested in support of Israel

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jessica Lee

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On Wednesday night, Olivia Chow was targeted by anti-Israeli protesters during a fundraiser dinner at Dim Sum King.

WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters call for a ceasefire in-front of Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's dinner event in downtown Toronto.



MORE: https://t.co/0UqW9NyyCP. pic.twitter.com/HdMTWRLslf — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 23, 2023

Protesters, chanting for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and the Gaza-based outlawed terror group Hamas, were confronted by former mayor David Miller.

WATCH: Ex mayor of Toronto, David Miller warns protesters that their racist chants are not welcome.



Sign the petition https://t.co/sAj4OZgERw. pic.twitter.com/y3I9CW7ZiE — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 23, 2023

The fundraiser to help the failed-mayoral candidate Josh Matlow pay off his campaign debts was plagued with unruly protesters accusing attendees of supporting Israeli "war crimes."

Guest leaving Josh Matlow’s fundraiser asks people demonstrating:



“How do you know we don’t agree with you?”



A protester has a question in response:



“How many kids did you kill today?”



📸 Nov 22, 2023#cdnpoli #Toronto #Palestine #Israel #Gaza pic.twitter.com/FzJr2nQdnc — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) November 23, 2023

People exiting the event were accused of "having blood on their hands" by terror apologist demonstrators.

Protesters outside Josh Matlow’s dim sum fundraiser scream “Blood on your hands!” at guests leaving the restaurant.



A lady uses her sign to hit my videographer— who has misled activists into believing this is allowed?



📸 Nov 22, 2023#cdnpoli #Toronto #Palestine #Israel #Gaza pic.twitter.com/pxbVWT0MJV — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) November 23, 2023

Olivia Chow, after an initial misstep, has stated her support for the state of Israel as it avenges the October 7 terror attack which left 1200 Israelis dead and 240 kidnapped into Gaza.

However, Chow has remained silent as supporters of Hamas have marched in the streets of Toronto.

Look closely, that's not a Palestinian flag, that's a HAMAS flag, being openly waved in #Toronto. @JustinTrudeau @oliviachow @fordnation Hamas is a designated terror organization by the Government of Canada - how is this at all allowed & acceptable?! pic.twitter.com/A44uavamRH — HonestReporting Canada (@HonestRepCanada) October 29, 2023

To sign the Rebel News petition calling on authorities to deport non-citizen supporters of terrorism, visit www.DeportHamas.com.