Toronto mayor protested in support of Israel

Olivia Chow, after an initial misstep, has stated her support for the state of Israel, but she has remained silent as supporters of Hamas have marched in the streets of Toronto

Toronto mayor protested for support of Israel
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jessica Lee
Remove Ads

On Wednesday night, Olivia Chow was targeted by anti-Israeli protesters during a fundraiser dinner at Dim Sum King.

Protesters, chanting for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and the Gaza-based outlawed terror group Hamas, were confronted by former mayor David Miller.

The fundraiser to help the failed-mayoral candidate Josh Matlow pay off his campaign debts was plagued with unruly protesters accusing attendees of supporting Israeli "war crimes."

People exiting the event were accused of "having blood on their hands" by terror apologist demonstrators.

Olivia Chow, after an initial misstep, has stated her support for the state of Israel as it avenges the October 7 terror attack which left 1200 Israelis dead and 240 kidnapped into Gaza.

However, Chow has remained silent as supporters of Hamas have marched in the streets of Toronto.

To sign the Rebel News petition calling on authorities to deport non-citizen supporters of terrorism, visit www.DeportHamas.com.

Ontario Canada Toronto Israel Palestinians Hamas news Olivia Chow Canada Stands With Israel Deport Hamas
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.