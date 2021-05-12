Weekly Toronto Freedom Rally features man ticketed for cleaning the park

On Saturday May 8, anti-lockdown/Freedom Rally protesters took to Queen’s Park to voice their concerns over the seemingly never-ending lockdowns that the Ontario government has imposed onto its citizens.

This past weekend, some protesters were issued tickets for non-compliance in relation to the perversely named Reopening Ontario Act, even though police appeared not to be doing so for other members of the public who were enjoying the park with protesters just meters away.

Police ticket lady for demanding them to uphold the charter during Toronto’s freedom rally allegedly for violating the stay at home order. Reporting for @RebelNewsOnline https://t.co/2Lff8lnntR pic.twitter.com/rLq86qVmiC — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) May 8, 2021

One individual, confronted by police after spending his time simply cleaning garbage from the park grounds, was arrested for refusing to identify himself in accordance with the Act, though not before sending a formidable message to the police on scene:

Man arrested and put inside a paddy wagon for picking up litter at Queen’s Park during Toronto’s freedom rally for allegedly violating the Ontario Reopening Act. https://t.co/nR2Ow1VfjH reporting for @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/zX5Q5BcfHl — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) May 8, 2021

Unfortunately, this has been a trend in weeks previous. At the beginning of each protest, before the crowd swells up for the march, Toronto police will look for individuals who have a sign, a voice, a Canadian flag, anything that visually marks them as potentially being part of the protest.

Though this does not hinder the spirit of the group — many take it graciously, and as part of a duty to their country in the fight against draconian lockdown measures.

There was also a small handful of dissenting bystanders on the streets as the crowd marched its way through the city. Unfortunately, most are just looking for someone to blame for their own misfortunes.

