Toronto police officer criticizes 'Hamas' label for 'pro-Palestine' protesters

As anti-Israel protests rage on in Toronto and across Canada, one Toronto police officer is apparently fed up with people labelling the protests as pro-Hamas.

Speaking in the video, the officer criticizes those who he claims falsely associate 'Palestine rallies' with the terrorist group Hamas.

"If someone is calling a Palestinian rally a Hamas rally, then all of a sudden people start getting afraid, and they think 'oh wow, these are people that support an entity that's labelled a terrorist organization,'" he said.

"However the people that are there protesting, they're there for a different cause altogether. So then that becomes active discrimination, when you classify an entire group with a group they don't even identify with," the officer added.

Taking to X to comment on the video, Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant condemned Toronto police for allowing pro-Hamas protesters and criminals to wreak havoc in Jewish communities.

"Toronto Police say it's Islamophobic to criticize pro-Hamas protesters. Toronto Police have allowed an antisemitic crime wave in the city," he wrote.

"Hamas has colonized the police. No Jew in the city can expect to be treated fairly. Neither can any other Canadian who opposes Hamas," Levant added.

Rebel News has repeatedly documented instances of anti-Israel protesters explicitly expressing support for Hamas following the terrorist group's October 7, 2023 attacks.

During pro-Hamas rallies in Toronto, both Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant and reporter David Menzies have been arrested while attempting to document the demonstrations.