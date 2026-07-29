Toronto Star blames Poilievre for Carney caving to Trump

Toronto Star cartoonist Theo Moudakis published a cartoon this week depicting Pierre Poilievre — the Leader of the Official Opposition — caving to Donald Trump in a Monopoly-style deal, handing over all his properties, houses, hotels and money to the U.S. president.

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle shared their thoughts on the strange decision to shift the blame from the governing Liberals onto the Conservatives on Tuesday's Rebel Roundup.

"Poilievre isn't negotiating with Trump at all," Sheila said. "And quite frankly, that should be Carney on the other side — given his negotiating expertise on the Gordie Howe bridge," she added, highlighting recent financial concessions granted to the United States that were not part of the original deal.

“Theo, you drew the wrong character,” added Lise, noting it was the prime minister who publicly misrepresented the terms of the bridge deal, and whose personal investment portfolio is more than 90% held in American companies.

"The point of cartoons is to be the court jester in the days of old kingdoms," Sheila said, describing the role as the one person permitted to tell the king an uncomfortable truth.

"This isn't telling the truth to the king. This is cheap shots at the leader of the opposition."

The timing of the cartoon's publication just happened to occur as Blacklock's Reporter, an independent Ottawa-based outlet, revealed how the Toronto Star's publisher wrote to MPs urging them to maintain federal subsidies for journalism.

The letter argues the subsidies are necessary to promote "ethical governance." The bailout plea explains “how hard they're fighting for the Liberals,” Sheila said.

The Star's own statement warned that reduced subsidies would cost news jobs and leave "public and private power with fewer checks."

"That sounds great, actually," Lise said. "Sign me up."

Rebel Roundup airs Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at 11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET.