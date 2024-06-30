Toronto synagogue attacked, windows smashed as antisemitic violence continues

In yet another antisemitic act of violence in Toronto, the Pride of Israel synagogue in North York was targeted by anti-Israel criminals early this morning.

The synagogue, located south of Bathurst and Steeles, had its front windows completely smashed and destroyed. Broken glass littered the entrance to the synagogue.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant was on the ground at the synagogue today, and noted the lack of mainstream media on the scene and small police presence.

Early this morning Toronto’s Pride of Israel synagogue was smashed as Canada’s slow-motion Kristallnacht continues.



One cop taking pictures. No regime media, no sign of Trudeau’s local MP, a self-hating Jew named Ya’ara Saks.



This won’t stop until we stop mass immigration. pic.twitter.com/abDtpRXJhe — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 30, 2024

Speaking about the incident, Levant said, "Its windows were absolutely smashed. I'm told this happened in the wee hours this morning. You can see broken glass everywhere. The door is open to the synagogue — just open."

"There's one police officer who was here taking pictures. No one else is here. I see rocks in there, I don't know if those rocks were used to smash things or not."

Levant went on to say, "We have a problem in Canada with two-tier policing. If this were a mosque or a gay synagogue, if Pride of Israel really was a gay synagogue, this would be huge news. Trudeau would have a press conference."

The attack comes as a wave of antisemitic violence moves through Canada. Earlier this month, another synagogue in Toronto, Anshei Minsk, had its windows smashed during an overnight attack.

In May, a Jewish girls' school in Toronto was targeted by masked gunmen who fired multiple bullets at the school in the early hours of the morning. Another Jewish school in Montreal was also targeted by gunfire just last month.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has yet to comment on this most recent incident. Local MP Ya'ara Saks has also not yet released a statement about the attack.

This is a developing story.