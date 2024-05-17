Toronto synagogue targeted in vandalism incident for second time in four weeks

X / DahliaKurtz

The Toronto police are investigating after a synagogue was vandalized for the second time in four weeks. The hate crimes unit is examining the scene at the Kehillat Shaarei Torah Synagogue in the city's north end after windows and glass doors were smashed on Friday.

Rabbi Joe Kanofsky said the synagogue was a target in April. No one was injured in both incidents.

He said police responded quickly and gathered evidence, including surveillance footage.

The authorities have arrested eleven individuals in connection with an investigation into hate-motivated mischief over $5000. The charges are related to the red paint, graffiti, and vandalism against the Indigo bookstore for having a Jewish CEO.



Police confirmed officers responded to a call and that the hate crimes unit is investigating. Police did not say whether any suspects in the previous vandalism incident were identified.

"People are shaken, understandably. We’re a community of faith, compassion and charity," he said in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "The good is still outnumbering the not good."

Chief Myron Demkiw says the surge in anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and hate crimes is "very, very concerning" in Toronto.



Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw announced in March that the city has seen a significant increase in reported hate crimes since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict, with over half of these incidents targeting the Jewish community.