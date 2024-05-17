Toronto synagogue targeted in vandalism incident for second time in four weeks

'People are shaken, understandably. We’re a community of faith, compassion and charity,' said Rabbi Joe Kanofsky of the Kehillat Shaarei Torah Synagogue.

  • May 17, 2024
  • News

The Toronto police are investigating after a synagogue was vandalized for the second time in four weeks. The hate crimes unit is examining the scene at the Kehillat Shaarei Torah Synagogue in the city's north end after windows and glass doors were smashed on Friday.

Rabbi Joe Kanofsky said the synagogue was a target in April. No one was injured in both incidents.

He said police responded quickly and gathered evidence, including surveillance footage.

Police confirmed officers responded to a call and that the hate crimes unit is investigating. Police did not say whether any suspects in the previous vandalism incident were identified.

"People are shaken, understandably. We’re a community of faith, compassion and charity," he said in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "The good is still outnumbering the not good."

Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw announced in March that the city has seen a significant increase in reported hate crimes since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict, with over half of these incidents targeting the Jewish community.

