Trans activists threaten to disrupt and shut down Michael Knowles debate on transgenderism

Michael Knowles/The Daily Wire

By Ezra Levant PETITION: Stop The Censorship The Trudeau government must withdraw their online censorship plans. 42,025 signatures

Goal: 50,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Protests are expected at an upcoming debate on transgenderism between conservative podcast host Michael Knowles and economics professor Deirdre McCloskey.

The event, which is scheduled to take place on April 18 at the University of Pittsburgh and is being hosted by the Intercollegiate Studies Institute, has been met with backlash from activists who are threatening to disrupt the debate.

Knowles, who hosts The Daily Wire podcast, will be debating with McCloskey on the topic of transgenderism and womanhood. McCloskey is a well-known economics professor who identifies as transgender.

Knowles, who is known for his conservative views, has been an outspoken opponent of the transgender movement and was recently criticized for his remarks about transgender ideology at CPAC, where he called for the ideology to be “eradicated” from public life. His remarks were widely misquoted as a call for the genocide of individuals who identify as transgender.

As reported by the Daily Wire, activists promoted calls to shut down the event ahead of schedule, with advice on disrupting attendance.

“The university of pittsburgh is hosting this man on campus! it would be a shame if absolutely everyone showed up, disrupted and shut it down at 7:30pm on April 18th at the William Pitt Union,” wrote an activist.

the university of pittsburgh is hosting this man on campus! it would be a shame if absolutely everyone showed up, disrupted and shut it down at 7:30pm on April 18th at the William Pitt Union https://t.co/bsuot7rkN9 — norman 🦦 (@emonormie) March 7, 2023

“ALSO it would be really a shame if you spammed their even[t] registration with fake names/info,” the activist said in another tweet with a link to the event’s registration page.

The Daily Wire reported:

Protesters heeded the call and spammed the registration page to the Knowles debate with fake names until it sold out. Many of the names used were crass, including “Suck My Girlc**k,” “Moe Lester,” “Anna Bortion,” and “Gof*** Yerself” from “ANTIFA University.”

Twitter users commented on the original tweet about throwing eggs at Knowles, taking a road trip to the university to protest the debate, and taking the day off work. One Twitter user who appears to use “they” pronouns encouraged protesters to follow the university’s rules about protesting peacefully, to which another Twitter user responded, “no.”

“My debate opponent is a distinguished professor with three degrees from Harvard, countless scholarly publications, and six honorary doctorates,” said Knowles in response to the backlash. “And still the transgenderists appear hellbent on keeping me from articulating the argument against transgender ideology. It’s almost as if they’re afraid I’ll win the debate.”