Trans activists threaten to disrupt and shut down Michael Knowles debate on transgenderism
The event, which is scheduled to take place on April 18 at the University of Pittsburgh and is being hosted by the Intercollegiate Studies Institute, has been met with backlash from activists who are threatening to disrupt the debate.
Protests are expected at an upcoming debate on transgenderism between conservative podcast host Michael Knowles and economics professor Deirdre McCloskey.
Knowles, who hosts The Daily Wire podcast, will be debating with McCloskey on the topic of transgenderism and womanhood. McCloskey is a well-known economics professor who identifies as transgender.
Knowles, who is known for his conservative views, has been an outspoken opponent of the transgender movement and was recently criticized for his remarks about transgender ideology at CPAC, where he called for the ideology to be “eradicated” from public life. His remarks were widely misquoted as a call for the genocide of individuals who identify as transgender.
As reported by the Daily Wire, activists promoted calls to shut down the event ahead of schedule, with advice on disrupting attendance.
“The university of pittsburgh is hosting this man on campus! it would be a shame if absolutely everyone showed up, disrupted and shut it down at 7:30pm on April 18th at the William Pitt Union,” wrote an activist.
the university of pittsburgh is hosting this man on campus! it would be a shame if absolutely everyone showed up, disrupted and shut it down at 7:30pm on April 18th at the William Pitt Union https://t.co/bsuot7rkN9— norman 🦦 (@emonormie) March 7, 2023
“ALSO it would be really a shame if you spammed their even[t] registration with fake names/info,” the activist said in another tweet with a link to the event’s registration page.
The Daily Wire reported:
Protesters heeded the call and spammed the registration page to the Knowles debate with fake names until it sold out. Many of the names used were crass, including “Suck My Girlc**k,” “Moe Lester,” “Anna Bortion,” and “Gof*** Yerself” from “ANTIFA University.”
Twitter users commented on the original tweet about throwing eggs at Knowles, taking a road trip to the university to protest the debate, and taking the day off work. One Twitter user who appears to use “they” pronouns encouraged protesters to follow the university’s rules about protesting peacefully, to which another Twitter user responded, “no.”
“My debate opponent is a distinguished professor with three degrees from Harvard, countless scholarly publications, and six honorary doctorates,” said Knowles in response to the backlash. “And still the transgenderists appear hellbent on keeping me from articulating the argument against transgender ideology. It’s almost as if they’re afraid I’ll win the debate.”
- By Ezra Levant
