Trans comedian calls for violence 'until they let us use whatever bathroom we want'

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to a disturbing video showing a transgender comedian joking about murdering children during a recent set.

Although details about the incident are scarce, footage circulating on social media appears to show 'Grace Freud' calling for violence until transgender people are able to use whatever bathroom they want.

“I think that we’ve experienced the last handful of years where trans people have tried to get our acceptance by being nice, being accessible, being the kind of person that you would be comfortable with babysitting your kids or whatever,” Freud said in the video.

“I think we should start killing kids until they let us use whatever bathroom we want,” he continued.

Trans comedian says the quiet part out loud: “I think we should start killing kids until they let us use whatever bathroom we want.” pic.twitter.com/h9QQG9eTDD — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) February 24, 2026

Sheila and Lise condemned the comedian's insensitive remarks, noting the mass shooting at Tumbler Ridge by a transgender person occurred only weeks ago.

"Imagine being one of the parents in Tumbler Ridge and hearing that," said Sheila.

"Imagine just being a parent in general and hearing that," said Lise. "Spectacularly tone-deaf and disgusting and gross and unforgiveable and really not societally acceptable in any civilized society," she continued.

"That's disgusting. Go check this guy's hard drive. Guys like this are being hired by school board's across the country. This is who's influencing the kids," Lise added.

The performance reportedly occurred in a U.S. comedy venue, though the specific club and city have not been disclosed in available reports or the viral video clip that surfaced on February 24, 2026.