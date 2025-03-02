Transgender advocate’s 'Woman of the Year' award sparks backlash

A prestigious women's award in Sydney has triggered heated debate after it was awarded to transgender advocate and chilli-eating champion Brianna Skinner.

Skinner, born male, was named the 2025 Sydney Local Woman of the Year as part of an annual NSW government initiative, which allows MPs to recognise outstanding women in their electorates.

Sydney MP Alex Greenwich announced the award, praising Skinner as a "proud transgender woman and a fierce advocate for equality and her communities."

"I first met with Brianna in 2014, with her now wife Nuna, after she contacted my office to raise concerns about people in NSW being unable to change their gender on identification documents such as birth and marriage certificates," Greenwich said.

"Brianna's own experience of transitioning from male to female highlighted to her the discrimination and bureaucratic discrepancies that outdated NSW laws imposed on trans and gender diverse people.

"This important conversation contributed to the foundation of what would become my Equality Bill."

Beyond advocacy, Skinner was working as a retail floor manager at Westfield Bondi Junction during the deadly stabbing attack in April 2024.

"Upon hearing unusual commotion, Brianna directed 40 customers toward the rear of the store, secured the shop and reassured people until police could evacuate them safely," Greenwich said.

Greenwich told the Star Observer: "From advocating for trans rights, raising money for veterans, to showing leadership in the harrowing Bondi Junction stabbing, Brianna is a true Sydney hero."

He added that Skinner "is one of the strongest people I know, someone dedicated to her community, and our global city."

However, the award decision has sparked backlash online, with critics accusing organisers of undermining women's achievements.

Binary Australia's Kirralie Smith wrote: "There is no end to the gaslighting."

Commentator Prue MacSween described it as another case of political virtue signalling.

"There’s no doubt this person is a trailblazer, however, I would say that most women would find this award incredibly offensive," she told media.

"This is yet another exercise of virtue signalling by (Sydney Lord Mayor) Clover Moore, Alex Greenwich and the usual suspects.

"It has provided these devotees with the perfect opportunity to wave the flag.

"But what it does is make a joke of this particular award category which is to honour women and reinforces the fact that women are again having to fight for their rights - we are modern day suffering suffragettes."\