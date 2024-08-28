Transgender inmate charged with running SICK child abuse ring from inside prison

A transgender prisoner Dean Angus Bell, who now identifies as Jessica Isabelle Rose, has been charged with running a child abuse ring from inside Junee Correctional Centre, NSW.

The 31-year-old was arrested after a four-month investigation into the production and dissemination of child abuse material by inmates.

Rose, who transitioned while in custody, is facing eight charges of producing and eight charges of disseminating child abuse material, along with a charge of knowingly or recklessly directing a criminal group.

Authorities claim that Rose, self-styled as 'Leader of The Pack,' orchestrated a group called 'The Pack' from within the prison, encouraging the exchange of letters that detailed real-life child abuse incidents and plans for future crimes upon release.

NSW Police have alleged that the correspondence from Rose to other inmates included discussions of murder, raising further concerns about the severity of the ring's activities.

The investigation has led to expectations of more arrests, as detectives believe the group may involve a significant number of inmates due to the volume of material reportedly shared.

Rose is currently serving a sentence for previous offences, including using a carriage service to access child abuse material and breaching an extended supervision order.

Rose remains in an all-male prison. The case is set to return to court in October as investigations continue.