Transport Canada reverses controversial medical privacy direction following backlash

A controversial medical privacy directive that sparked alarm across Canada’s aviation sector appears to have been rolled back.

In a notice circulated last week, the Canadian Aviation Regulation Advisory Council (CARAC) confirmed that Transport Canada is re-issuing a simplified Privacy Notice and a separate Regulatory Offence Notice, replacing the December 9 Privacy Notice and Declaration that prompted widespread backlash.

The original mandate, introduced without advance consultation and made effective the following day, required pilots undergoing medical examinations to sign a sweeping declaration authorizing broad access to personal health records — or risk losing their certification to fly.

One pilot warned that the language permitted undefined third-party access to sensitive medical data, including laboratory results and pharmacy records, with no clear time limits. The policy was described as coercive, as livelihoods were placed at stake with little recourse or stakeholder input.

Pilot sounds alarm over Transport Canada’s sweeping new medical privacy mandate ✈️ @TamaraUgo



Not only does the policy represent a sweeping infringement on personal privacy, but its rollout was rushed and secretive, done without consultation or meaningful notice.



On December… pic.twitter.com/vrKu7lwIjb — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 23, 2026

According to CARAC’s update, the revised process removes the requirement for applicants to sign the privacy notice altogether. Civil Aviation Medical Examiners will instead provide the notice prior to examinations, reverting to the previous practice. CARAC states that elements of the earlier declaration that “caused confusion and concern” have been removed.

The council further indicated that pilots who signed the earlier version as of December 9, 2025, “will not be affected” and require no further action.

However, some pilots remain cautious, advising colleagues who signed the previous declaration to seek written confirmation that their consent has been formally rescinded.

Throughout the controversy, federal officials have maintained that there has been no change to the Minister’s authority to collect information required for aviation medical certification.