Trucker Rebellion: The Story of the Coutts Blockade

You've heard of the Canadian 'freedom truckers' protesting discriminatory vaccine mandates. But they didn't all go to Ottawa.

Many truckers decided to take a stand at a small border crossing in Coutts, Alberta.

This is their story.

Rebel News reporters Kian Simone and Sydney Fizzard were embedded in the truckers' border blockade in Coutts, Alberta for nearly two weeks.

In this exclusive and hard-hitting documentary, Rebel News displays never before seen footage that gives viewers a behind-the-scenes view of the 9-day freedom protests in Coutts. Learn about the dramatic showdown with RCMP, watch never before seen footage from negotiations with authorities, and help expose the shocking lies from media and politicians.