Trudeau and B.C. Premier continue ignoring religious persecution of Christians

Fund the Complaint Read our complaint letter to the RCMP complaints commission, drafted by our general counsel, and if you can help us cover the cost of our lawyers’ intervention. 307 Donors

Goal: 500 Donors Donate Stop Manhandling Journalists Justin Trudeau’s personal bodyguards manhandled Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey simply for asking a question. Trudeau must call off his bullies, and stop ordering the RCMP to assault journalists. 9,959 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

As speculation surrounding a potential fall election continues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a second appearance in British Columbia last Friday.

Trudeau’s appearance at Surrey City Hall, alongside Premier John Horgan, Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna and other politicians, was planned to announce a $1.3 billion plan to expand the city’s SkyTrain line through to the city of Langley.

The campaign-worthy promise wasn’t just a great opportunity to cook up some political brownie points. It also allowed me to give both the provincial and federal leader another chance to condemn the religious persecution of Christians occurring in Canada right now, resulting in over 20 churches being destroyed or defaced in less than one month.

The first time I asked Trudeau why he’s refused to label the burning and vandalizing of churches as acts of hate, one of his RCMP goons physically tossed me aside so Trudeau could take a selfie instead of answer me. So it should be of no surprise to you that there were attempts to prevent Rebel News from attending the announcement, and that despite being one of the first journalists at the microphone, I was not hand-picked to officially ask this important question.

But I asked anyways.

In this report, you’ll see how Trudeau and Horgan chose to once again ignore the hateful persecution of Christians in Canada. You’ll also hear from some of the many protesters that were there to call both politicians out for how they’ve failed as leaders.

If you’re as bothered as I am about the monopoly on which journalists are granted the right to ask our country’s leaders a question — to the point of reporters being manhandled for doing their job — please sign our petition at StandWithDrea.com.