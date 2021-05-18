Trudeau condemns antisemitism... and Islamophobia?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at a recent Justin Trudeau tweet denouncing “antisemitism, Islamophobia, or hate of any kind.”

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about the background on the tweet:

“Thousands of protesters there — no rules about masks or social distancing. No mass arrests by police for illegal gatherings. I’d call them Palestinian protesters but of course few of them are actually Palestinian. I think it’s more accurate to call them anti-Israel protesters, or maybe even pro-Hamas protesters. They’re in support of the Hamas terrorist group that’s attacking Israeli civilians with rockets every night. “Not all of them. But many of them are. And they brought a bit of that pro-Hamas spirit with them to Toronto yesterday — throwing bottles at the small group of pro-Israel counter-protesters. And police — bravely told the Jews to leave. “So this was appalling to many people. Or really to some people. Let’s be more accurate.”

