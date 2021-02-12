Trudeau gov't seeking bottled water supplier

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

The Trudeau Liberals are trying to ban single-use plastic, but the convenience of bottled water just keeps getting in their way.

A posting on the federal procurement website calls for an as-needed bottled water supplier for the Department of National Defence on an “as and when requested basis” for the period of the Standing Offer.

Here's the official call for a supplier:

8.2.1 – Bottled Water – 500 mL The Contractor must provide bottled water meeting the following specifications: 500 mL in size. Case of 24 bottles.

The “period of the Standing Offer” runs until March 31, 2026.

Global Affairs has spent almost $1 million on bottled water since 2017, but it could be more, because the ministry admits it doesn’t track the use of bottled water that is part of a meal expense.

