Trudeau had pilots fly commercial so ministers could have gov't jet at their disposal

Documents reveal that Liberal cabinet ministers dodged having to fly on commercial airlines.

Exclusive internal emails from an Access To Information Package regarding the government's use of the Challenger jets detail a practice of staging a spare flight crew to allow Liberal cabinet ministers to avoid commercial airline travel.

The pilots for the Challenger jets, however, were expected to fly commercial to the staging city, according to planning documents. The cabinet minister using the Challenger jet to avoid regular passenger air travel was Dominic LeBlanc, the current minister of intergovernmental affairs.

READ THE DOCUMENTS HERE:

