Trudeau Liberals exploring reparations for black Canadians

The subject of reparations is usually a topic debated among those in the United States, not one normally discussed in Canadian political circles. But with the Liberals floundering in polls — and losing a byelection in a Toronto riding the Liberals have held for 30 years — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau struggling to maintain control of his government.

Late last week, on the Friday before Canada Day long weekend, the Trudeau Liberals released a new document that discusses reparations for black Canadians.

This shocking decision was the topic of Tuesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, where the host examined the Trudeau Liberals' plans to abandon the pursuit of colourblind justice.

Looking at Canada's history as a destination for runaway slaves, Ezra remarked how the Liberals are importing leftist American talking points in an attempt to garner more support: