Trudeau Liberals survive another non-confidence vote

A fourth Conservative attempt to topple the federal government failed Monday, with New Democrats propping up the floundering Liberals once more.

Meanwhile, New Democrats have refused to support confidence matters, noting that Canadians are “struggling” and deserve a government that works for them.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh formally repudiated his 2022 Supply And Confidence Agreement on September 4. At the time, he said the Trudeau government was “too weak, too selfish” to work with. The first non-confidence vote came shortly thereafter.

.@TheJagmeetSingh reacts to the Conservatives' non-confidence motion, which used the NDP leader's own words against the Trudeau Liberals' government while calling for an election. pic.twitter.com/Npc4Fw0oEv — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 9, 2024

“The Conservatives made a point of saying that you weren't in the chamber during the recorded vote for their non-confidence motion that quotes you quite extensively. Was there a reason you weren't in the chamber for that particular vote?” a reporter asked the MP on Monday.

“I had a meeting, and I voted outside of the chambers,” replied Singh. “I came in for the vote on our motion,” he added.

After the confidence vote failed, MPs then voted on an NDP motion that would permanently remove GST from essential goods, reported the Epoch Times. It also failed, garnering support from only New Democrats and Greens.

Jagmeet Singh declares the NDP will not follow suit with the Conservatives and Bloc in trying to topple the Trudeau Liberals.

"I'm not going to let Pierre Poilievre, the king cut himself, and the Bloc decide when to cut these things that people need." https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/NAxhMYGvJQ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 30, 2024

“Listen, it should come as no surprise that we're not going to vote in favour of any of their games because that's what they're doing. They're playing games,” Singh said of the Conservative Opposition. Prior confidence votes on September 16, October 1, and November 28 also failed.

Conservatives intend to table their final confidence motion Tuesday afternoon, following Question Period, reported CTV News.

“We're not gonna play their games,” the NDP leader said, alleging Conservatives would cut programs. “I have no interest in that,” he added.

“We're gonna keep on fighting for Canadians.”

Trudeau 'GST holiday' designed to keep NDP support: Dan Kelly



Maintaining support from the NDP was the Liberals' “main impetus” behind the GST/HST holiday, Canadian Federation of Independent Business president Dan Kelly told The @EzraLevant Show.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau… pic.twitter.com/lSKqzgKrYY — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 8, 2024

In March 2022, New Democrats pledged support for Trudeau in confidence matters through June 2025. In exchange, the Liberals would prioritize pharmacare and dental care in the House of Commons.

Cabinet reneged on the agreement last December 31 by failing to pass a pharmacare bill as promised. “I am going into this with eyes wide open,” Singh said at the time.

“I want people to actually start to benefit from the dental care legislation we passed,” he said last Wednesday.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Blanchet is threatening the Trudeau Liberals with an election if he doesn't get his way. "If they're not willing to do this, then we're heading for an election."https://t.co/vD78U502Po pic.twitter.com/SR5hBdxfae — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 17, 2024

The Tories will have two more opportunities after the fact to dissolve Parliament, with the Bloc Québécois likely to support the Official Opposition.

The Québec separatists could not strike a deal with the Trudeau government in October, after failing to pass pension reform and supply management legislation, prompting them to call for a snap election.

Despite expressing similar frustrations, New Democrats have been unwilling to fire Trudeau. Singh said his party is not looking to call a snap election.

“They’re [Canadians] having a hard time affording their groceries,” he previously told reporters. “They're having a hard time affording a place to call home and seniors are just getting help with their teeth.”

The Official Opposition condemned Trudeau’s “GST vacation,” amid calls for more meaningful tax relief. A $250 rebate cheque won’t cut it, says Pierre Poilievre, the Tory leader.https://t.co/asl45xHZXj — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 25, 2024

At the time, the Trudeau government and allied New Democrats passed a $1.6 billion GST relief package for consumers, when purchasing essential goods. The average Canadian household will save only $4.51 in GST over a two-month period, starting December 14.

Excluded from the so-called tax relief were the $250 rebate cheques promised by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Singh and his caucus voted against the measure as it excluded seniors and Canadians on disability.

Cabinet on November 21 said only working Canadians earning less than $155,000 last year would be eligible for the rebate, reported Blacklock’s. That amounts to 18.7 million people.

The NDP motion, which also asked to expand rebate eligibility, failed to garner strong support. “It is a slap in the face,” Singh told reporters.