Trudeau on Chinese interference: 'No matter what I say, Canadians continue to have questions'
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey share their reactions to the latest developments in the Chinese election interference scandal.
You know a Liberal scandal — and there have been many — is bad when the mainstream media won’t stop talking about it!
This time, bombshell allegations have became public after a CSIS whistleblower explained to the Globe and Mail how the Liberals benefitted from assistance by the Chinese Communist Party.
And Trudeau has been scrambling ever since. He’s tried to deflect and downplay the claims and even cried “racism” in hopes the scandal would blow over.
On today's DAILY Roundup, which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT), David Menzies and Drea Humphrey discuss this shocking scandal and David's recent outing with our billboard truck calling for the MP at the heart of the accusations, Han Dong, to resign.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
JUSTIN TRUDEAU: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong!
Contact Prime Minister Justin Trudeau directly to demand that he immediately kick Liberal MP Han Dong out of caucus.Send an email
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
PETITION: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong!
6,375 signatures
Goal: 10,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.